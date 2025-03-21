BY: DM Published 11 hours ago

Move over, traditional dating shows — there’s a new lesbian player in town that’s ready to shake things up. “You Hauled,” the latest addition to the reality TV landscape, is not your typical dating show. The series, dubbed the “Ultimate Lesbian Dating Experiment,” brings together single lesbians in a luxurious mansion. The show’s title is a playful nod to the stereotype within the lesbian community about quickly moving in together after starting a relationship — a concept humorously referred to as “U-Hauling.”

The announcement of “You Hauled” has sparked excitement and discussion within the LGBTQIA+ community. Fans on social media have expressed anticipation for a dating show centered on women. Here’s what to expect from “You Hauled,” including where to watch and its expected release date.

“You Hauled” is about lesbians looking for love.

Unlike “The Bachelor” or “Love Is Blind,” where romance builds over time, “You Hauled” forces its contestants to make quick yet meaningful commitments. Participants begin their journey in a luxurious mansion, where they engage in activities designed to foster connection and intimacy. As relationships develop, the “U-Hauling’ begins.

Contestants get a brief introduction, a first meeting, and then an immediate decision. They must decide whether to move in together or just walk away. Those who take the leap must then adjust to life as an instant couple, dealing with everything from splitting chores to blending pets — all while cameras capture every moment. Each episode follows several pairs as they navigate the challenges of moving in together, and the drama looks promisingly messy.

No official release date has been announced for “You Hauled,” but the show’s social media pages tease that it’s “coming soon” to YouTube.

The LGBTQIA+ community has mixed reactions to “You Hauled.”

“You Hauled” is set to take a more comedic approach to dating, but not everyone is laughing. The show has generated buzz on social media, with some fans praising its playful concept while others question whether it reinforces stereotypes. Critics worry that pushing contestants into immediate cohabitation could normalize toxic relationships.

“This looks so messy, so many butch tears,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I vowed never to do the lesbian U-Haul thing, but I finally did it in my mid-30s and moved ACROSS THE COUNTRY after only being around each other in person after a handful of weekend trips. Luckily, it all worked out. I can’t wait to watch!”

“You Hauled” will join a short list of shows showcasing LGBTQIA+ relationships. The journey of LGBTQIA+ dating shows has been groundbreaking and, at times, controversial. 2004’s “Playing It Straight” involved a female contestant trying to identify which of her male suitors were straight or gay, a premise that reinforced stereotypes.

A significant milestone was MTV’s 2019 season of “Are You the One?”, which featured a sexually fluid cast. Streaming giants have also embraced LGBTQIA+ love stories. Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” features couples, primarily women and non-binary individuals. Another Netflix offering, “Perfect Match,” brings together singles from various reality shows, including LGBTQIA+ contestants, to find love in a tropical paradise.

No matter how anyone feels about it, “You Hauled” is rolling full steam ahead with its first season.

Will you be watching “You Hauled?” Comment below!