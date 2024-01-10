Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn Starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Movie

Warner Bros has Paul Thomas Anderson set to direct Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn as well as Regina Hall in an untitled film that will begin production this year in California.

via: People

While not much is known about the film, the outlets reported that the film will be set in a contemporary universe and will focus on a large ensemble cast, which has yet to be fully revealed.

The movie is also rumored to have a hefty price tag that is approaching the $100 million mark, according to Variety.

Anderson’s new film will follow his acclaimed Licorice Pizza, which got three Oscar nods for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. Anderson has also gotten Oscar nominations for his films Phantom Thread, Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Inherent Vice.

Oscar winner Penn is no stranger to the director’s work, having starred in Licorice Pizza in 2021 alongside Alaina Haim.

DiCaprio — who recently starred in the award-winning Killers of the Flower Moon — had previously gotten the chance to work with Anderson on Boogie Nights before dropping out to star in Titanic, according to Variety. The lead role was then given to Mark Wahlberg.

This will mark Hall’s first time working with Anderson.