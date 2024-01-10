Don Lemon Announces Comeback, New Show on X

Less than a year after his CNN firing, Lemon announces his comeback with a new 30-minute show on X, formerly known as Twitter.

via: Politico

“I’ve heard you … and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!” Lemon said in a post on X Tuesday. “My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening.”

The show, Lemon continued, would be found “first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

Lemon was axed from CNN in April 2023 after a series of panned on-air remarks and a report from Variety that recounted an alleged pattern of misogynistic behavior toward colleagues at the network dating back at least 15 years. A spokesperson for Lemon at the time blasted the report in a statement to Yahoo News as “patently false” and “based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.”

He’s not the first media personality to turn to X as a landing ground: Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired the same day as Lemon, also launched a show on the social media platform titled “Tucker on X” in June of last year.

That venture has proved successful for Carlson, who has interviewed high-profile guests on his social media show, including former President Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk. Musk has claimed in posts on social media that Carlson’s show’s viewership exceeds the population of the United States. Carlson has also launched his own streaming service, the “Tucker Carlson Network.”

Carlson celebrated Lemon’s arrival to the platform Tuesday, posting on X: “Congratulations. It’s a new world. Welcome.”