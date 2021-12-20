Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into Frozen Lake to Save His Huskies While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ [Video]

Throwing it back to his “Titanic” days.

via: Complex

During a recent roundtable for Entertainment Weekly, Leo chopped it up with his fellow Don’t Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and director Adam McKay, and explained what happened when his huskies fell into a frozen lake.

“Basically, they both fell on a frozen lake,” DiCaprio said. “I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake.”

“One of the dogs fell in, he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in,” Lawrence added.

DiCaprio chimed back in, saying “the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together.”

Lawrence then joked, “And I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too—he immediately got naked in the car.”

The star-studded film has led to plenty of other interesting press moments, too, including Hill’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show, when he explained to host Jimmy Fallon that Streep didn’t quite understand the acronym “GOAT,” thinking instead that Hill was calling her an animal instead of the greatest of all time.

“Then today we’re doing a press conference and she’s like, you know, ‘Jonah is so comfortable with me he’s been calling me a goat all week’ and I’m like ‘What the fuck?’” Hill said. “And Jennifer Lawrence explained to her, because she’s telling Jennifer about this, and she’s so cool she wasn’t even offended about it. She was just like, ‘I guess he, like, loves me and is calling me a goat.’ And Jennifer is like, ‘No, Meryl. It stands for greatest of all time.’ So she was like, ‘Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time.’”

Don’t Look Up is currently in theaters, and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 24.

Watch the interview with the cast below.