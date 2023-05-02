Lena Waithe Earns first Tony Award Nomination for 'Ain't No Mo'

The Tony Awards nominations are out and many of our faves have gotten their first or well-deserved repeat nominations.

Not only did Mariah Carey and Kandi Burruss receive their first-ever Tony Award nominations, but the mega-talented Lena Waithe also received a nomination as a producer on the hit ‘Ain’t No Mo.’

The show — a comedy described as a blend of “sketch, satire, avant garde theater, and a dose of drag” imagines what would ensue if the U.S. government offered the descendants of enslaved Black people a one-way ticket to Africa, according to the play’s website.

‘Ain’t No Mo’ was written by Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest Black American playwright on Broadway — and producers include Lee Daniels, BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, I’ll Have Another Productions, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Waithe, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, CJ Uzomah, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham and Mandy Hackett.

Congrats to everyone involved!