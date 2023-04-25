Lemon Pepper Don: Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon New Job At Wingstop Restaurant [Video]

Don Lemon has a new job option if he wants it.

Rick Ross has proposed Don Lemon take a position at Wingstop after learning the anchor was fired from CNN. On Monday (April 24) video clips featuring the rapper sharing his thoughts on the journalist’s career happenings were posted on social media, quickly going viral.

“I just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don. But guess what? A brother’s got your back,” vocalized the 47-year-old.

“We hiring at Wingstop, and for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings. So man, just send over your résumé … I’ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”

A second short video features the “Hustlin” performer with a new idea for the former CNN anchor.

“Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” he said. “I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”

Hours before the Maybach Music Group founder made his generous offer, Lemon shared a statement on social media claiming he was terminated from CNN and was notified by his agent.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” wrote the 57-year-old.

According to CNN however, he was offered an opportunity to meet with management on the matter, but instead “released a statement on Twitter.”