Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady Says He is ‘Retiring for Good’ [Photos + Video]

Tom Brady says he is retiring “for good” from football, ending a storied 23-year NFL career during which the star quarterback won seven Super Bowls and set numerous records.

“I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady, 45, said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors for their support during his illustrious career.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said in the short video. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady had initially retired in February 2022, but the decision proved temporary as he returned for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Lombardi Trophies and the Bucs to one.

During his long career, the three-time league MVP has broken almost every passing record, including regular season passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). He has also amassed the most wins of any player in NFL history (251).

“The greatest ever,” the NFL tweeted on Wednesday.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you

Some members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization were informed around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday of Brady’s decision to retire, a team spokesperson told CNN.

After Brady made his decision public, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the quarterback’s legacy was “unmatched in the history of this game.”

“All the Super Bowl titles and statistical records speak for themselves, but the impact he had on so many people through the years is what I appreciate the most,” Licht said in a statement.

“His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop. We will certainly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend.

“Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years. We won’t ever forget the wins or the accolades and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

Tom Brady's 23-season career: – 7x Super Bowl Champion

– 5x Super Bowl MVP

– 3x League MVP

– 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

– 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

– 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

– 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023