Home > NEWS

LeBron James and Son Bronny Sued Over Alleged 2022 Car Accident in California

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

LeBron and Bronny James have been hit with a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the NBA father-son duo are accused of being the drivers at fault in a crash on Nov. 13, 2022 in Littlerock, Calif., in Los Angeles County.

LeBron, 39, and Bronny, 20, were sued by Kiara McGillen and April Almanza Lopez, who claim they had to pay medical and vehicle expenses, and lost income at their jobs because of the alleged crash.

Advertisement

McGillen and Lopez allege the crash happened along the Pearblossom Highway and that they required medical attention after the incident. In the filing, their attorney writes that the two women had paid for “physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care” and expect to pay future medical expenses related to the crash.

The two women also allege their car was “damaged and depreciated” in the crash, claiming their car was unable to be used afterwards.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 19, 2025, records show.

PEOPLE has reached out to the attorney representing McGillen and Lopez for comment and further information about the alleged crash, as well as representatives for both Jameses.

Advertisement

The complaint was filed hours before LeBron and his oldest son made NBA history on Tuesday by becoming the first father-and-son duo to ever play in a game together in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

via: People

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Drew Barrymore, Guests & Studio Audience Go Makeup-Free with Pamela Anderson on Talk Show [Photos + Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Sony Releases Trailer For Keke Palmer & SZA R-Rated Comedy ‘One of Them Days’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Coi Leray Accuses 1801 Records Head of ‘Trying to Take Over My Life and Ruin My Career’

By: Walker
NEWS

Todd Chrisley Fired From Prison Chapel Job for Being Too Chatty with Inmates

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Beyoncé To Appear At Kamala Harris Rally Tomorrow in Houston

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Can’t Believe Nobody Told Her ‘Sex and the City’ “Was That Good” [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

All Hell Breaks Loose at Travis Scott Show as Fan Suffers a Seizure After Being ‘Fly-Kicked’ by a Security Guard

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Says She’s Hospitalized Following ‘Medical Emergency’ as She Cancels Festival Performance

By: Walker
NEWS

Halle Berry Wins Dispute With Ex-Hubby Olivier Martinez Over Co-Parenting Therapy

By: Walker
NEWS

Argentina Police Raid Buenos Aires Hotel Where Liam Payne Died

By: Walker