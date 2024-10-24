LeBron James and Son Bronny Sued Over Alleged 2022 Car Accident in California

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

LeBron and Bronny James have been hit with a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the NBA father-son duo are accused of being the drivers at fault in a crash on Nov. 13, 2022 in Littlerock, Calif., in Los Angeles County.

LeBron, 39, and Bronny, 20, were sued by Kiara McGillen and April Almanza Lopez, who claim they had to pay medical and vehicle expenses, and lost income at their jobs because of the alleged crash.

McGillen and Lopez allege the crash happened along the Pearblossom Highway and that they required medical attention after the incident. In the filing, their attorney writes that the two women had paid for “physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care” and expect to pay future medical expenses related to the crash.

The two women also allege their car was “damaged and depreciated” in the crash, claiming their car was unable to be used afterwards.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 19, 2025, records show.

PEOPLE has reached out to the attorney representing McGillen and Lopez for comment and further information about the alleged crash, as well as representatives for both Jameses.

The complaint was filed hours before LeBron and his oldest son made NBA history on Tuesday by becoming the first father-and-son duo to ever play in a game together in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

via: People