LeBron James & Son Bronny Hit Back At Car Crash Lawsuit After 4 Months

LeBron James and son Bronny James are denying any wrongdoing after being sued last October for an alleged 2022 car crash.

The NBA star duo have now responded to the 2024 car crash lawsuit against them, reiterating their innocence in the incident.

LeBron James and Bronny James were named in a lawsuit filed by two women, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, on October 22, 2024, over an automobile accident in 2022.

The father and son duo emphasized that they had nothing to do with the car crash filed by the two women in late 2024.

The plaintiffs allege that LeBron and his son Bronny were involved in a car accident on November 13, 2022, which led to injuries that necessitated medical attention. The women also claimed their car was damaged in the crash, resulting in a loss of value.

As TMZ reported, Lopez and McGillen filed the lawsuit on the same day that LeBron and Bronny made history by sharing the court together in an NBA regular season game.

Despite the civil suit, LeBron did not let it diminish the unique nature of the occasion. The history-making event marked his first time ever playing beside Bronny on the same team.

As shared by The Blast, LeBron and his son experienced an unforgettable moment at the Crypto.com Arena basketball court, where they fulfilled their ultimate dream together.

He reacted to the win, stating, “WITH ALL MY HEART AND SOUL!!! WILL NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE” after the Lakers team’s 110-103 victory against the Timberwolves.

LeBron shared insights regarding his son Bronny’s debut in the NBA during a Summer League game in July 2024.

Some fans questioned Bronny’s abilities, attributing his success to nepotism. However, LeBron emphasized that these negative comments had no impact on his son, who remains unfazed by external opinions.

He reflected on his rookie experiences, admitting that he was initially affected by what people said about him. In contrast, Bronny approaches the game with a cool demeanor, working harder and playing more than most, and he genuinely does not pay attention to criticism.

LeBron described Bronny as the complete opposite of himself, confidently stating that his son is undeterred by public judgment. LeBron stressed:

“He doesn’t even listen to that stuff. He’s like the coolest. He’s like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something. Bro does not care. Everything that’s being said about him, he really does not care.”

LeBron has also expressed immense pride in his son Bronny’s basketball career, highlighting the significance of potentially playing alongside him.

In a 2024 interview, LeBron referred to this opportunity as the greatest accomplishment of his life, emphasizing that nothing could ever surpass the experience of being on the same court as his son.

Interestingly, their connection to the Los Angeles Lakers seems destined, as shortly after Bronny was drafted, LeBron renewed his contract with the team. Together, LeBron and Bronny have made history as the first father-son duo to compete in the NBA simultaneously.

