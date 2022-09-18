Leaked Videos Show Lil Pump Receiving Oral Sex From Different Women [Photos]

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has had quite the career thus far. From working with prominent artists like Kanye West to getting arrested on weapon charges, the 22-year-old rapper has garnered a lot of attention in such a short time.

via: Complex

As reported by HotNewHipHop, the Florida rapper is trending on Twitter after videos leaked showing Pump receiving oral sex from different women. As a result, many people on social media are trolling Lil Pump, accusing him of releasing the videos himself in an effort to go viral.

“Lil Pump fell off so hard that he’s making porn videos now LMFAOOOOO,” one tweet, which has amassed nearly 130,000 likes, read.

Another Twitter user credited J. Cole for predicting Pump’s demise, writing, “J. Cole being DEAD ACCURATE about Lil Pump doesn’t get talked about enough.”

lil pump fell off so hard that he’s making porn videos now LMFAOOOOO — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) September 15, 2022

J. Cole being DEAD ACCURATE about Lil Pump doesn’t get talked about enough. — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) September 15, 2022

After catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of “Gucci Gang,” the hit single from his 2017 self-titled debut album, Lil Pump has struggled to reach the heights of his breakout year. The SoundCloud rapper followed up his first LP with 2019’s Harverd Dropout, which failed to duplicate the success of Lil Pump.

Since then, Pump has only released one full-length project, joining forces with producer Ronny J in December 2021 for their collaborative album Lil Pump and Ronny J 1.5. In recent months, Lil Pump has tried to establish momentum by dropping a string of one-off singles, “Mona Lisa,” “All The Sudden,” “1st Off,” “Splurgin,” and “I’m Back.”