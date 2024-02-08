Leah Remini Is 'Screaming' Over Beyoncé Wax Figure: 'This Perimenopausal Woman Will Take Any and All Comparisons' | lovebscott.com

Leah Remini is relatably thrilled that people see a resemblance between her and a new Beyoncé wax figure.

via: People

On Wednesday, a wax figure of the singer was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool in Blackpool, England and immediately drew comparison to the The King of Queens star, 53, on social media.

Remini reacted to the viral comparison, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!”

“This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!” she added.

I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé! https://t.co/d8qVR90tcQ — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 8, 2024

In the comment section of Remini’s post, people praised both her and Beyoncé.

“Girl you and B are beyond beautiful ladies!! And yes I completely am in agreement!” one X user shared and another added, “This was Beyonce’s ‘Leah Remini’ era.”

Before Remini weighed in, fans were quick to notice the resemblance online. One X user wrote, “Queen of Queens or Queen B?? Someone tell that Beyoncé’s waxwork doesn’t look like Leah Remini?”

“all i see is Leah Remini,” another user posted.