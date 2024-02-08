Monica Announces She's Going on Tour with Nicki Minaj | lovebscott.com

Monica will be joining Nicki Minaj on her ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour.

via VIBE:

The Atlanta songstress made the announcement on Thursday’s (Feb. 8) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, telling the host and crowd, “I’m going on the Pink Friday 2 Tour with Nicki Minaj. It’s starting on March 1st, and I get to hit up all these cities that mean so much to me…we’re coming to every possible city we can.”

She went on to thank Onika Tanya Maraj for acknowledging the significance of her career, and calling her to journey across the country on one of the hottest tours of 2024.

“I’m really grateful for Nicki, because she’s one of those people that has always said ‘Monica meant everything to my childhood,’ and some people, they act like they forget. And so, it’s pretty cool to not be forgotten and to be called for things like such, so we ‘gon show up and show out.”

Monica previously spoke on feeling like a “forgotten” artist during an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted.

“I was able to really enjoy my career because I didn’t have any expectations,” explained the “So Gone” performer. “I was not looking at stats, I was not worried about awards. I’m actually a person that, for all the records I’ve broken, I really have never won any awards. I’m really the most forgotten if you think about it.”

She went on, “I’m pretty much the underdog, but I sit very comfortably in it because I can still go where I want, do what I want, live how I want. But when I say that I am often forgotten, I was hosting the Soul Train Awards, was nominated for five, three of my songs in one category and still lost.”

Minaj announced the tour back in December with an Instagram post.

“BARBZZZ!! It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!!,” she shared at the time. Check out the post and dates below.

Good for her.