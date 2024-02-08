Two of Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriends Come Forward to Accuse the Actor of Physical and Emotional Abuse | lovebscott.com

Jonathan Majors is being accused of abuse by two more women just months after the actor was convicted of recklessly assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

via Rolling Stone:

The women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, spoke to The New York Times and alleged Majors was physically and/or emotionally abusive during their overlapping relationships with the actor. Duncan claims that on multiple occasions Majors was physically violent with her. During one alleged fight in July 2016, Majors allegedly choked Duncan, “threw her body across the room” and threatened he was “going to make sure you can’t have children.” Majors denied the accusations.

Hooper — who dated Majors from 2013 to 2015 after meeting at Yale’s prestigious drama school- claimed Majors was deeply controlling and “was not allowed to speak to anyone about their relationship.” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said Majors was “young and insecure” during that time period and “is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior.”

These women’s accounts were first referred to in Rolling Stone’s investigation from June where more than a dozen sources — who are friends with the women or were present during their relationship — independently corroborated details of the alleged abuse. At the time, Duncan and Hooper declined to comment for the original article, with one of the women, through a spokesperson, citing fear of retribution. “It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” one of the dozen sources told Rolling Stone.

Majors was convicted in December for reckless assault in the third-degree and a harassment violation stemming from his March 2023 arrest where he allegedly attacked Jabbari after she saw him receive a romantic text from another woman. (He was acquitted of the two more serious charges, intentional assault and aggravated harassment.)The 34-year-old’s sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday but his attorney filed last-minute motions to overturn the verdict, causing sentencing to be pushed back until April 8. Although Majors faces up to a year in jail, it’s unlikely he’ll serve any time behind bars.

New York Times obtained Molineux evidence — previous history of alleged bad acts related to the case — that contained the women’s testimonies to prosecutors. Chaudhry recently filed a motion to keep the documents permanently under seal. She claimed the “unproven allegations” would cause “significant concrete harm” because “the media has already demonstrated that it has a near-insatiable appetite for salacious gossip concerning Mr. Majors.”

A third woman who was also considering speaking with the DA, came forward to Rolling Stone as part of the June investigation but pulled out before publication. Recently speaking with The Cut — who gave her the pseudonym “Anna” — the woman said she was also in an abusive relationship with Majors. Anna claims she backed out of Rolling Stone’s June article because she received a threatening letter allegedly sent by a legal assistant, who claimed she was being investigated by a law firm and was part of an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

The email contained a phone number, which the woman traced back through a Google Search to the law firm of Chaudhry, Majors’ lawyer. “It felt like a threat,” Anna told The Cut. “I pulled back 100 percent from participating in supporting Grace, speaking to the DA, communicating with journalists, all of it.” (Chaudhry denied to The Cut that her firm was behind the mysterious email and said she would file a criminal complaint against the sender.)

The women’s stories mirror the testimony that Jabbari gave during the trial. The professional dancer and movement coach said the two met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in summer 2021. She described the early days as a whirlwind, with Majors professing his love early on and writing her poetry. However, things soured by that December. She claimed Majors would allegedly fly into a “rage,” attempt to control her behavior, throw glass objects around her, and routinely threaten to commit suicide in the aftermath of such incidents. Jabbari testified that she felt responsible for Majors’ emotions and grew increasingly isolated from her friends and family because she felt like she was “lying” by hiding aspects of her relationship from them.

Hooper claims she became pregnant a few months into their relationship and made an abortion appointment for two weeks later, which Majors allegedly wanted scheduled sooner. Although Majors knew Hooper needed an escort home, Hooper claimed that Majors attended a rehearsal instead of picking her up. She ended up walking home. In 2016, Hooper claimed Majors became angry with her for dating someone he knew. “I’m going to rip you out of my heart the way they ripped our baby out of you,” he allegedly told Hooper. An attorney for Majors acknowledged it was “a mutually intense conversation” and Majors “regrets saying hurtful things in that moment but does not recall the specific things he said.”

Duncan said she began her relationship with Majors after meeting at a summer acting program in Chautauqua, New York, and were engaged from 2015 to 2019. Although the relationship started out affectionate, with grand romantic gestures, Duncan claims that by July 2016 Majors had threatened to strangle and kill her during an argument. (Majors’ attorney claims he never threatened her.)

Part of the Molineux evidence — some of which was referred to in prosecutors’ filing from October — mentioned a police report regarding a September 2022 incident in London that resulted in Jabbari receiving medical care. In November, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed to Rolling Stone that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident that included allegations of “physical assaults.”

The women’s claims fly in the face of Majors’ recent ABC News interview, where Majors spoke publicly for the first time about the case and denied that he was ever abusive in any relationship. Majors claimed that although he had witnessed domestic abuse, he’s never participated in it.

“I’ve been smacked at before but never exercised it,” Majors said. “Those relationships went back to when I was 21, 22 years old, and I just think, was I a jerk? Was I a mean guy? Yeah, knowing what I know now, like, oh — severe depression, childhood trauma. I’ve had very few relationships, so I can gather what situations we’re talking about. Yeah, I was not the best boyfriend at the time … but [I] never hit a woman. My hands have never struck a woman, ever.”

Majors’ career had a tremendous free-fall. A year ago, he was garnering early Oscar buzz for playing a lonely bodybuilder with violent fantasies in Magazine Dreams, and had starring roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But in wake of his arrest, his management company and publicist dropped him, all future projects were shelved and Marvel dealt the final blow when the studio announced Majors would not be returning to the role of Kang the Conqueror, which the franchise’s next two films were centered on.

