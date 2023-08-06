Leah Remini Plans to Call Tom Cruise as a Witness in Her 'Psychological Torture' Lawsuit Against Church of Scientology

Leah Remini is on a one-woman crusade to force the Church of Scientology to its knees—and she is set to drag Tom Cruise along with her.

via: Radar Online

Remini, who left the church in 2013, is determined to expose the truth and hold the church accountable for its actions.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, August 2, Remini names Scientology leader David Miscavige as a defendant, claiming that she was subjected to a campaign of stalking, surveillance, harassment, and threats after she departed from the church.

She also accuses the church of spreading lies about her on social media platforms it controls, as well as targeting her family members, friends, and colleagues.

Now, according to the New York Post, one source close to the matter suggests that Remini may call her former friend and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise as a witness, as she alleges that she was abused after the Mission Impossible star’s wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006.

This revelation brings an added level of intrigue to the case, as Cruise has long been considered a key figure within the church.

The Church of Scientology was founded by British author L. Ron Hubbard, who believed that human bodies are vessels for immortal spirits known as “thetans.”

With an estimated following of over 30,000 members, many of which reside in Hollywood, the church has amassed a fortune of up to $3 billion. However, it has faced intense scrutiny due to its secretive practices and allegations of abuse, with critics labeling the religion a “cult.”

Critics of Scientology claim that the church employs a tactic known as “Fair Game,” which allows it to use aggressive and destructive methods against its enemies, especially those who leave the organization.

Former high-ranking members, such as Claire Headley, who left the church in 2006, have voiced their support for Remini and believe that Cruise’s knowledge of the church’s abuses makes him a likely witness in the case.

Remini’s lawsuit represents a major challenge to the Church of Scientology, which has responded by dismissing her allegations as “lunacy” and accusing her of spreading hate and falsehoods.

Former members, including Amy Scobee, who was in charge of the church’s Celebrity Centre, have expressed their willingness to testify against the church and provide evidence of its harassment and abuse.

This lawsuit could also potentially shed light on the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, David Miscavige’s wife, who has not been publicly seen since 2007.

Former members hope that Remini’s case will bring about a reckoning for Scientology and lead to a greater understanding of the church’s practices.