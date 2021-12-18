Lawrence Taylor Arrested For Sex Offender Charges In Florida [Photo]

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor was arrested Thursday in South Florida.

via: HotNewHipHop

In 2011, Taylor was declared a registered sex offender after partaking in a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old, even though he claims he thought she was 19. Now, ten years later, that case is still causing trouble for him.

While in Broward County, FL this week, Taylor was arrested for failing to register himself as a sex offender there, getting hit with two felony charges, according to TMZ. The 62-year-old was taken in on Thursday to jail to be held and had a mugshot taken.

In the aftermath of the arrest, LT’s lawyer Arthur Aidala explained the reasoning behind the arrest, and says he and Taylor expect him to be dismissed of the charges swiftly: “Lawrence Taylor has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade. Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel. Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be dismissed at the first court hearing.”

It’s tough to see such an admired athlete fall from grace like this and continue to have it linger over his legacy.

SLATER SCOOP: Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday. The New York Giants legend, charged with two felonies, is accused of not letting authorities know he changed his address, something registered sex offenders must do. pic.twitter.com/NfI2tqafqa — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 17, 2021

Since retiring from the NFL in 1993, Taylor has been arrested on several occasions in addition to the arrest that led to his sex offender status. Notably, he was arrested in 2009 for leaving the scene of an accident and arrested in 2016 for crashing into a parked police car. He later pleaded guilty to DUI.