  1. Home
  2. News

Future Says He's 'Bigger Than Jay-Z' In The Streets [Photos + Video]

December 18, 2021 12:26 PM PST

It’s been a quiet year for Future. While he’s laid down several incredible guest features this year, including his contributions to Berner‘s “Draped Up,” he hasn’t dropped off a single project. It’s odd, considering that he typically averages a few bodies of work per year.

via: Rap-Up

The Atlanta rapper is known for his boastful persona, but his latest claim has people talking. In a series of tweets, Hndrxx declared himself bigger than JAY-Z.

“In the streets I’m bigger than jigga,” he tweeted. “Ima run me a B up easy.”

He continued, “Everything I do legendary or it want get done.”

He also bragged about bringing out Kanye West during his Rolling Loud California set last weekend. “I’m the only can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh.”

But many on social media felt Future was reaching and were quick to put him in his place.

“Some of these kids do think & feel Future is bigger & better than jay-z & thats okay. It’s a different time they didn’t have our music experience,” tweeted one person, while another told him to “sit this one out.”

Meanwhile, Future continues to feed the streets. He can be heard on “all good” off Roddy Ricch’s new album LIVE LIFE FAST.

It’s unclear what prompted Future’s tweets but evidently, he was feeling himself. Perhaps, he was still on a high from his performance in Saudi Arabia. Check out clips of that below.

Share This Post

Tags:Futurejay-z