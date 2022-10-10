Lauryn Hill Teases 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour [Video]

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ will go down as one of the greatest albums of all time.

During her headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (October 8), the Fugees legend hinted at going on tour in 2023 to perform her debut album in its entirety.

“25 years on, so we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?” she said in part while draped in a zebra-print outfit and black netted fedora.

Lauryn Hill’s announcement was met with screams of excitement from the crowd, who were treated to live renditions of numerous tracks from the album.

Released on August 25, 1998 — two and a half years after the Fugees’ breakthrough album The Score — The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was a critical and commercial success, and remains a widely beloved and influential album to this day.

Featuring hits like “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything,” the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 422,000 copies sold in its first week. It enjoyed a historic night at the 1999 Grammys, where Lauryn Hill became the first Hip Hop act to win the coveted Album of the Year award.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was certified diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) in February 2021 and remains the highest-selling female rap album in history with over 20 million sales worldwide.

Elsewhere during her ONE Musicfest set, Lauryn Hill shared a touching moment on stage with her son, Zion, and her two young grandchildren while performing “To Zion,” which was dedicated to her son.

“This is my grandson, Zephaniah. This is my granddaughter, Azaria. This is my son, Zion,” Hill told the crowd before embracing her grown-up son. “That was beautiful. Thank you Zion, I needed that hug. He’s a dad!”