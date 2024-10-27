Home > NEWS

Latto Threatens To Cuss Out Her Crew After First Night Of Tour Was A “Hot Mess” [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Latto launched her Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour. Despite the beautiful weather in Tampa, Florida, a storm seems to be brewing within Latto’s tour crew.

Shortly after her performance, she hopped online to give her review, making it clear that it wasn’t what she expected.

“Show was a hot mess,” she said. “Could’ve been worse. But, hey baby, what can you do. I did my job.”

However, Latto went on to reassure fans that she is going to have a long chat with the technical hands involved with the North American run. “I did my job,” she said. “[The] lighting [crew is] getting cussed out. [The] video [crew is] getting cussed out. [The] wardrobe [team is] getting cussed out.”

Luckily, it appears as though Latto’s fans at least enjoyed themselves. The “Georgia Peach” rapper took to her Instagram Story shortly after the show to show off some of the gifts her supporters brought her.

Her next performance is currently scheduled for tonight (October 27) in Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The post has since been deleted.

