Latto Officially Debuts Her Limited-Time Meal Collaboration with Wingstop

After teasing the hottest summer collab, Wingstop has finally revealed what they’ve been cooking up with Latto.

Wingstop Inc. is collaborating with hip-hop star Latto for a limited-time offer Latto Meal, featuring the artist’s Lemon Herb Remix dry rub crafted with the brand’s culinary team and available now.

The Dallas-based company said the meal, priced at $26.99 in the continental United States, features 21 wings, two dips and one large fry.

Wingstop added that Latto, also known as Alyssa Michelle Stephens and with popular songs like “Big Energy” and “Put It on Da Floor Again,” has been a longtime fan of the brand.

“I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop, and it’s 10/10,” said Latto in a statement. “I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”

Wingstop’s newest commercial features Latto taking sauced-and-tossed Lemon Herb Remix wings and seasoned fries to girls’ night, featuring her hit song “Put It on Da Floor.”

“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” said Anne Fischer, who was recently named Wingstop’s chief growth officer. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto.”

The Latto Meal debuts before National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, and domestic customers can get five free wings on Saturday, redeemable with the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the brand’s smartphone app.