Usher Asks Quavo If It's Cool to 'Serenade' His Rumored Girlfriend at Las Vegas Show [Video]

Usher is trying a new approach when serenading women at his Las Vegas residency shows.

via: Complex

Quavo and his reported new boo, gymnast Erica Fontaine, were the latest victims of the singer’s serenade. During a recent show, Usher approached the rumored couple and asked the rapper, “I hope you don’t mind if I serenade your lady real quick.” In a clip from the performance, Usher sings “There’s Goes My Baby” to her, and even puts the mic in her face, giving her a chance to sing along.

The reason that we’re catching all these clips from Usher’s shows is because he doesn’t have a no-phone policy at his concerts.

“I allow people to bring their phones into my show, and normal people don’t do that,” Usher recently told Complex about his viral Vegas residency. “I want you to share. I want you to see it. I want you to wonder what it’s like to be here.”

Usher has been on a tear with his star-studded serenades lately, with Keke Palmer being the most notable instance. After a clip of him singing the same song to her and her briefly dueting with him found its way to social media, the father of her child, Darius Jackson put her on blast. He replied to the video, writing, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

According to HotNewHipHop, Kash Doll also found herself captivated by Usher at his residency, as did Winnie Harlow, who moved to her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma’s lap in order to spurn Usher’s approach.

Usher shouted out his own girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea at his last Las Vegas show this past weekend. “My GOAT… my love, Jenn,” he said, per People.

He and Jenn share two kids, 2-year-old Sovereign Bo and 20-month-old Sire Raymond. Usher also has two kids with ex-wife Tameka Foster, 16-year-old Usher “Cinco” and 14-year-old Naviyd Ely.

Quavo and Fontaine have been romantically linked following his split with Saweetie in 2021. It looks like the Usher concert was their first public outing. The Migos rapper is also currently gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Rocket Power. The pair recently dropped off the single, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” which caused a stir when Future dissed Russell Wilson on the track.