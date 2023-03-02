Latto & Doechii Reportedly Beef Backstage At Billboard Women In Music [Video]

Billboard‘s Women In Music 2023 was held in Los Angeles last night, March 1. The annual event was hosted by Quinta Brunson and, as the title suggests, celebrated the impact of several powerful women in music.

Two dominant forces in music right now seem to have gotten in some beef at the Billboard Women In Music awards ceremony. Moreover, Doechii and Latto reportedly exchanged words backstage after Doechii mentioned Nicki Minaj in her speech, who Latto has beef with. At least, that’s how many interpreted the occurrence. Furthermore, Doechii also performed at the event, treating fans with a medley of her tracks “Persuasive” and “Crazy.” Many fell absolutely in love with the performance and gave her flowers on social media. Also, she received the Rising Star award at Wednesday’s (March 1) L.A. event, and her speech might’ve prompted some anger from the 777 rapper.

“Girl, I done danced my shoe off,” the TDE rapper said during her speech after her mother presented her with the award. In addition, she acknowledged the other Rising Star recipients that came before her like Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe, and of course Nicki Minaj. However, she hinted at her new direction and focus in a Billboard interview ahead of the show. “By year five I want to be at my peak,” she expressed. “I want to be in my Sasha Fierce era, the top of my game with still a long way to go — but I want to reach my prime and never leave it. It’s my pop era. Usually I’m alone [in the studio], but these days I’ve been inviting people in.. So my vibe is kind of changing; it’s a lot of energy. It feels like a party.”

Meanwhile, Latto apparently made fun of that acceptance speech by mentioning other people who won her award as well. While it’s unclear who started off aggressively, things quickly escalated from there according to insider reports. Billboard allegedly asked Latto and her team to leave the premises. As such, many believe that she made the initial approach out of anger at the speech. Still, others maintain that the Rising Star was about to “crack” the “Big Energy” artist for her mockery, so it’s impossible to say for sure. Then, Doechii shared a Live of her singing along to “Barbie Tingz” by Nicki, seemingly leaving a message for Latto at the end. However, many are saying these reports are fake, especially given that Doechii actually posted a video of her cheering Latto on to her Story. Maybe that’s a diss, but one thing’s for sure: the situation’s quite murky.

Of course, if true, it’s incredibly unfortunate to see two female MCs allegedly beef at an event celebrating women in music. Also, it goes contrary to the message of female empowerment and support that Latto recently espoused. This isn’t her only bone to pick at the moment, as rapper VVSNCE also called her out for shade. However, Latto denied any beef on Twitter recently, tweeting “Y’all arms not sore yet from all that REACHING?????????!!!” Also, she included a video of her praising Doechii and an explanation of her speech. With that in mind, let’s hope that these are healable wounds and that misunderstandings become opportunities for growth. However you may feel, check out the two’s speeches and responses down below. Let us know your take in the comments and stick around on HNHH for the latest on Latto and Doechii.

