Larsa Pippen Says 'Time Away' from Marcus Jordan Gave Her 'Clarity' and Helped Her 'Realize' He's Not 'My Guy' | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her recent breakup with Marcus Jordan, shedding light on her feelings and the reasons behind the split.

Appearing on Monday’s “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen” episode of the Amy & T.J podcast, Pippen, 49, explained that it was her time away from Jordan, 33, that made her realize she was on a different path.

“I just wrapped shooting the show and I spent time away from him and everyone else,” The Real Housewives of Miami star said. “I was there for two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone and I think when you’re alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Responding to whether their 16-year age gap played a role in their split, Pippen said, “No. No. I don’t think so. I just think we’re just on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing.”

“I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me,” she added.

Pippen went on to say that she’s “dated guys who are way older than me that were way more immature than him, so I don’t know.”

“I don’t think it’s the age. I just think it’s where we are right now,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the reality star said that she believes she and Jordan will “be friends eventually” as they were “friends for three years before we started dating.”

Speaking on whether she believes she’s viewed as a villain, Pippen said, “Whoever the bigger star is. So for instance, when my ex and I broke up, whoever the bigger star is, people think you must have done something wrong to leave him.”

“And I’m like, no, it’s not that. We just grew apart,” she added. “And I think sometimes people, it’s so much easier to hate on a woman.”

Earlier last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Pippen and Jordan ended their relationship one month after getting back together.

“They’re moving in different directions,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that it was amicable.

Meanwhile, Pippen and Jordan initially split in February earlier this year.

“They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”