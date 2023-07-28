Larsa Pippen Recalls Witnessing ‘Scary AF’ Miami Shooting With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are counting their blessings today.

via: US Weekly

“Omg @heirmj523 and I were on Lincoln road when an officer involved shooting happened!” Pippen, 49, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 27, claiming, “A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect.”

Pippen note that she felt “so thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department,” adding that the situation “was scary af everyone was running and screaming.”

According to CBS News Miami, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. Pippen shared footage from the shooting video social media, in which cops yelled at bystanders to move before seemingly transporting the suspect away from the scene.

Authorities were called to the popular shopping area around 5:30 p.m. ET and “encountered a male subject armed with a knife threatening two people,” per the local news outlet. The officers allegedly responded by “striking the subject,” after which the male was brought to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported, though the suspect remains in critical condition.

Pippen and Jordan, 32, first sparked romance rumors in September 2022. As their relationship progressed, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that the couple a “crazy about each other” and feel their “chemistry is off the charts.”