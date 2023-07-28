'Love & Hip Hop: Miami,' Returns August 14th Watch Super Trailer [Video]

It’s a new era on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” and reinvention is the name of the game. After a year of life-altering upheavals, the series’ cast of iconic industry legends and hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page – with spicy relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and jaw-dropping personal evolutions.

Amara La Negra sets the blogs on fire with the hard launch of her new boo – friend-turned-lover Safaree, who’s starting fresh in Miami after finalizing his divorce. Trina embarks on a new, prestigious era of her career while navigating grief after a family tragedy and heartbreak. Trick Daddy has a new lease on life. He’s getting in shape, removing his gold grills, and putting on a new generation of artists. While Ray J & Princess may have called off their divorce – but have they fixed their marriage? And so much more!

You can watch the super trailer below.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” premieres on Monday, August 14 at 8 PM ET/ PT on VH1.