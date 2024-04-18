Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spotted Holding Hands After Split | lovebscott.com

Don’t stick a fork in Larcus after all.

via: US Weekly

Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 33, were spotted holding hands while strolling along the beaches of Miami on Wednesday, April 17.

Pippen rocked an all-white ensemble with a high-waisted skirt and sparkly one-piece swimsuit while Jordan rocked a white tank, colorful shorts and a black baseball cap.

The pair cozied up together as they lay out on beach chairs.

The appearance comes one month after the Real Housewives of Miami star exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Jordan were on “different journeys” before they called it quits.

“I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” she explained. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”

Pippen noted that she would shake-up their joint podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” after their split. “I’m going to change it up a bit, but I definitely want to continue doing it. I enjoy doing it,” she said. “I might change the title and maybe do it with a female. I feel like I’m going to make it more like girlfriends chatting.”

Larsa and Jordan initially began dating in 2022 after her divorce was finalized from ex-husband Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for over 20 years.

Larsa sparked separation rumors after she wiped Jordan from her Instagram feed in February. They later reconciled, and Larsa expressed remorse for being public with their relationship issues.

“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” she admitted on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in February. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”

Larsa clarified that the twosome didn’t actually “break up,” saying, “We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future. It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up. It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”

Larsa and Marcus’ romance came as a surprise to fans due to Scottie’s history with Michael Jordan, his former Chicago Bulls teammate and Marcus’ father. After Michael, 61, joked that he didn’t approve of the pair’s relationship, Larsa admitted the sentiment hurt her feelings.

“No, I haven’t hung out with his dad,” Larsa said on the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast in August 2023. “It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them. For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day to day life. It involves only us and my kids.”