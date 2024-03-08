Larsa Pippen Defends Her Daughter Sophia's $2,500-Per-Month Allowance: "L.A. Is Super Expensive" | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen will not apologize for being generous with the Benjamins for daughter Sophia’s allowance.

via: Bravo TV

The mom of four did just that during Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion, where she was questioned about how much money she gives her 15-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, every month.

Keep scrolling to get all the details, also including how much money she received during her split from her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, after the pair filed for divorce in 2016.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer who wondered about Larsa revealing during the season that she gives her 15-year-old daughter “$2,500 a month in allowance” — a question that caused Andy himself to ask about the nature of the finances.

“You guys [have to] understand, L.A. is super expensive,” Larsa began, speaking of her daughter residing in Los Angeles, California, with her dad. “So after school, she orders food or Uber or […] buys presents for her friends’ birthdays.”

Larsa continued by noting how her daughter also makes her own money for herself. “I have a deal with Fashion Nova and they gave her a deal, and she was the face for Oscar de la Renta,” the Miami mom shared about her daughter’s career as a model. “She literally makes money, you know?”

Elsewhere in the reunion, Larsa had a back-and-forth with Guerdy Abraira about the topic of her “making [her] own money” via her various businesses. That conversation prompted Andy to bring up Larsa saying she had those business ventures because she “never had a Todd,” referring to Alexia Nepola’s husband, Todd Nepola, and his presumed financial support in their relationship.

After Alexia shared how “hypocritical” she thought the comment was, considering Larsa’s nearly 20-year marriage with former basketball player, Scottie Pippen, Larsa fired back with her reasoning, giving us some interesting new details about her relationship in the process.

“You have dual income in your home, my love […] you have a husband [who helps you], I don’t have that,” Larsa began, as Guerdy stepped in to say, “recently.”

“It’s been six years, what ‘recently?'” Larsa responded, signaling how she and Scottie both filed for divorce in 2016. “When I was going through my whole divorce, for six years I didn’t get a nickel! I had to make it on my own.”