39-Year-Old Draya Michele Reveals She's Pregnant with 22-Year-Old Houston Rockets Star Jalen Green's Baby [Photos] | lovebscott.com

Draya Michele is having a baby.

The 39-year-old mother of two took to social media to announce she’s 28 weeks pregnant with her third child — a baby girl!

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have,” she wrote in the lengthy post.

While she didn’t name the baby’s father in her post, Draya has been openly dating 22-year-old NBA player Jalen Green for the past year.

Pregnancy rumors began to swirl a few months ago after the two were spotted out and about with Draya’s baby bump on full display.

Draya is already mom to 22-year-old son Kniko Howard and 7-year-old Jru Scandrick.

It’s not lost on us that Jalen and Draya’s eldest son are the same age…but we digress.

Peep Draya’s post below:

