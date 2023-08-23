Larsa Pippen Clarifies Marcus Jordan Gave Her a Promise Ring After Sparking Engagement Rumors

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently sparked engagement rumors, but now, the couple is clarifying the status of their relationship.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star revealed during Tuesday’s episode of their “Separation Anxiety” podcast that her boyfriend actually gifted her a promise ring.

“We’re not engaged,” Pippen, 49, said. “But you did give me a promise ring.”

“I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Jordan, 32, replied, adding that marriage has been a topic of discussion for the couple but not a “priority.”

“The only thing we’ve come up with is that we want a destination wedding,” the reality TV star added.

The explanation comes after Pippen was first spotted with a diamond band on her left ring finger while leaving a West Hollywood restaurant with her beau last week.

Addressing the recent headlines, Jordan said, “Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.”

He admitted he told photographers a wedding was “in the works” and they were “looking for a location” for the ceremony.

However, his comments and the photos of Pippen with the ring quickly went viral and caught the attention of their family and friends.

“I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” she said.

Marcus revealed he also heard from his parents — with his NBA legend father, Michael Jordan, sending him multiple messages and his mom, Juanita Vanoy, texting “a bunch of eye emojis.”

While he didn’t elaborate on what the former Chicago Bulls star said in the messages, Michael publicly shared his disapproval over the couple’s relationship in July.