LAPD Detective Tells People To Stay Away From LA, Compares City To "The Purge" [Video]

A Los Angeles Police Department detective is warning people not to come to the city as incidents of smash-and-grab and follow-home robberies have risen in the area recently.

via: HotNewHipHop

Rapper Slim 400, one of YG’s closest associates, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as the city experiences a surge in crime rates. It has gotten so bad that LAPD detective Jamie McBride is telling tourists not to visit because he doesn’t believe the police force can adequately protect them right now.

McBride said on Fox News this week that he is “telling people ‘don’t visit because we don’t think we can keep you safe right now,'” comparing the city to the movie The Purge, “but instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, they have 365 days.”

McBride blamed the city’s crime rates on different sentencing guidelines due to Proposition 47, as well as LA’s zero-bail policy.

There has been an increased number of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles. The crime spree continued on Wednesday night as local rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed.

This report is concerning this weekend specifically, since there is expected to be a large tourist turnout in Los Angeles for Rolling Loud, which takes place over the course of the next three days. If you’re going to the festival, please be safe and keep an eye on your belongings and your loved ones at all times.

There’s definitely has been an uptick in crime, but it’s nowhere near the Purge.