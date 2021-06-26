Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbed at Gunpoint in $150,000 Heist

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month in a heist that netted $150,000 worth of luxury items.

via: New York Post

Three unidentified men pulled up with guns drawn at about 4 a.m. on June 17 and forced Caldwell-Pope and his friends to hand over jewelry, including a Rolex, and an iPhone, among other items, according to the report.

The 28-year-old Caldwell-Pope was not injured during the incident, which reportedly is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Caldwell-Pope and his friends had been talking in the driveway at the time of the alleged robbery, according to the report.

The incident took place exactly two weeks after the Lakers were eliminated by the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, marking the end of Caldwell-Pope’s fourth season with the Lakers and eighth in the NBA. He averaged 9.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while starting 67 games.

Caldwell-Pope signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Lakers in November.

