Lady Gaga Says She Got Pregnant at 19 After Rape by Producer in Tearful Interview [Video]

May 21, 2021 8:37 AM PST

Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a “total psychotic break” because of the trauma, she said in a tearful new interview.

During an interview on Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docu-series called “The Me You Can’t See,” Gaga discussed trauma, abuse and sexual assault.

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl,” Gaga said about her time after the assault, Vulture reported.

Gaga also recounted that she endured ongoing abuse from a music producer who she says threatened to burn her music if she didn’t take her clothes off.

“I just froze and I- I don’t even remember,” Gaga said. “And I will not say his name. I understand this Me Too movement, and I understand people feel real comfortable with this, and I do not. I do not ever want to face that person again.”

The singer says years later, she was experiencing chronic pain, and her doctor advised her to see a psychiatrist. She discovered that she had PTSD.

“I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents’ house, because I was vomiting and sick. Because I was being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months,” Gaga said.

Along with the PTSD, Gaga discussed her struggles with self-harm.

“Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad,” she said. “And when I say I feel bad, I mean I want to cut. Think about dying. Wondering if I’m ever going to do it. I learned all the ways to pull myself out of it.”

The new docuseries features celebrities, including Prince Harry, discussing their mental health struggles is airing now on Apple TV+.

