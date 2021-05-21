Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint, 5, Tested Positive for COVID: 'Trying Not to Freak Anybody Out' [Photo + Video]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint battled the novel coronavirus, as revealed in a new “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip.

via: People

In a teaser for next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul, 40, is seen breaking the news on the phone that her older son Saint contracted the coronavirus. (The episode was filmed months ago, so he has since recovered, smiling on Mom’s Instagram page as recently as last week when she called him the “Freshest Kid.”)

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” she says, as she then tells the cameras, “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

Kim continues on the phone, “North is saying she’s feeling sick,” as the person on the other end of the line responds, “It wouldn’t be surprising if she has it.”

Along with Saint, Kim also shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, plus son Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West. In an interview with GRAZIA back in October, Kim opened up about the experience helping West, 43, during his battle with COVID while also being home alone with their kids. (West previously revealed he had COVID in late February.)

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim said at the time. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” added Kim. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. … Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

The full diagnosis and health situation will play out on the next “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!