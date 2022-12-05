Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike

For years, Kyrie Irving’s signature sneaker line with Nike has been one of the brand’s most consistent and most popular offerings. The design has changed minimally in recent years, as Irving found a midtop fit that worked and stuck with it, making marginal changes to the aesthetics while maintaining a similar fit and feel — with the biggest departures coming in variants like the Low, Flytrap, and Infinity series.

via: Sports Illustrated

One month after Nike suspended its relationship with Irving, the company officially announced that the two parties had parted ways. The move marks the end of one of the most popular basketball sneaker lines of all time.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

Since returning from suspension, Irving has worn older models from his signature line. Additionally, his peers around the league have continued to wear shoes from the Nike Kyrie line.

After being Nike’s golden goose for almost a decade, Irving is now a sneaker free agent. A few months ago, we discussed which companies might try to sign the polarizing point guard. However, that was well before Irving’s controversial rhetoric offended and angered so many people.

Nike’s decision to cut ties with Irving did not come overnight. The cracks in the business relationship started during the Summer of 2021 when Irving accused the company of excluding him from the design of his eighth signature shoe.

The model was later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and Irving wore it during his limited time on the court in the 2021-22 NBA season. Following the season, ESPN reported that Nike was unlikely to extend Irving’s signature deal after the 2022-23 season.

Irving began the new year in a shoe he called the Nike Kyrie 8. However, all of his drama unfolded right before the scheduled launch of November 11, 2022. Nike promptly emailed stores and instructed them to remove any new merchandise from their sales floors.

Bottom line Kyrie’s contract was set to expire soon and he was highly unlikely to resign with Nike.