Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott Wasn't 'Aware Of Any Fatalities' Until After Astroworld Concert [Photos + Video]

Kylie Jenner has responded to backlash about her boyfriend Travis Scott continuing to perform and her posting to social media during the Astroworld disaster by insisting that they “weren’t aware of any fatalities” until news came out after the show.

The makeup mogul, who’s currently expecting a second child with the hip-hop star, attended the opening night of the planned two-day festival at NRG Park on Friday with the couple’s 3-year-old daughter and sister Kendall Jenner.

Seated in a separate section above the crowd, Jenner was unharmed when chaos broke out among the more than 50,000 attendees, as fans rushed the stage during Scott’s headlining set in what authorities called a “mass casualty incident.”

In a note posted on her Instagram story early Sunday, Jenner said, “Travis and I are broken and devastated” by the tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

She went on to defend Scott over criticisms that he continued to perform during the crowd surge that led to the deadly melee despite desperate pleas from the crowd.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she added. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Jenner shared multiple videos from the event, including a since-deleted clip that showed an emergency vehicle trying to make its way through the crowd. The reality TV star was widely criticized for leaving the video on her social media account for hours after the event.

“The fact you can very clearly see in Kylie Jenner’s story THAT SHE HERSELF FILMED a medic vehicle trying to pass through the crowd without anyone making them way is absurd and shows just how blind they were to what’s happening,” one person wrote on Twitter.

The fact you can very clearly see in Kylie Jenner’s story THAT SHE HERSELF FILMED a medic vehicle trying to pass through the crowd without anyone making them way is absurd and shows just how blind they were to what’s happening #astroworldfest pic.twitter.com/HCf0GrDKJl — Shanigold (@Shanigold4) November 6, 2021

“I know it’s not her fault, but Kylie Jenner storying this video at #ASTROWORLDFest as a literal EMT car rolls thru the crowd as the show continues on is so incredibly dystopian,” another added.

