Kyle Richards Says She Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais for ‘A**hole’ Remark

‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards is sharing where she stands with Garcelle Beauvais after she doubled-down on her “lesbian” comment.

TMZ caught up with Kyle in New York City, where she confirmed to us that she and Garcelle hashed things out AGAIN over the jabs they made at each other in the press … with both women supposedly taking ownership for their part in the drama.

As Kyle put it … she was genuinely upset with Garcelle for the “lesbian” comment she made during last month’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

However, she heard Garcelle loud and clear when she asked for an apology … which GB demanded after Kyle called her an “a**hole” on the ‘RHOBH’ after-show.

Kyle said “we both apologized” and so, they’re all “good” now.

Somehow, we doubt this is the last we’ve heard of the drama, especially since the last time we caught up with Garcelle, she informed us they hadn’t filmed the reunion yet — and you know how things can get reignited during production.

Still, we’re sure Kyle has bigger fish to fry as her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky continues to play out on the small screen.

Here’s hoping this is really water under the bridge for these two!!!

