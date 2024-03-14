Kyle Richards Refuses to Reveal Real Reason for Split from Mauricio Umansky: It’s ‘Nobody’s F—king Business’ | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards is trying to shut down the gossip about her split from Mauricio Umansky … by declaring the real reason behind their separation doesn’t concern anyone else.

via: Page Six

During the third part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion, the reality star refused to reveal why she and Umansky called it quits on their marriage.

“It’s nobody’s f–king business,” she asserted after host Andy Cohen asked a fan-submitted question about why the star has not come clean about the reason for their breakup.

At another point during the reunion, though, Richards, 55, touched on her previous statement during the Season 13 finale that alluded to the reason for their separation. In the finale, she said “there were things that happened that made [her] lose [her] trust” in her husband.

“With any marriage there’s issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust,” she tearfully explained during Wednesday’s episode.

“I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was, I don’t want to say putting up with, just became more apparent to me, I guess I couldn’t do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point.”

Page Six confirmed the Bravolebrity and Umansky split in July 2023. In October, the Agency founder said there was still hope for their union by telling Page Six they were “not throwing in the towel.”

However, the hope of piecing back together their crumbled relationship seems to vanish as time passes. Umansky even sat down with their daughters to discuss their separation in a preview clip for Season 2 of Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom –– an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” he said to their emotional daughters.