Diddy Lawsuit Filed by Rodney Jones Not Settled Despite Court Docket Update | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of sexual assault by a former employee in a new lawsuit.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer for the music mogul, 54, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that for more than a year, Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him. The suit stated Jone’s seeking $30 million in damages.

TMZ reports, An official court docket update came through Wednesday on the Jones v. Combs case out of NYC — and it suggests Diddy and Rodney Jones (the guy suing him) have come to terms and reached a settlement agreement.

Per the court docket … a settlement conference was held Wednesday, and it was apparently revealed that Diddy and Rodney not only reached a settlement, but that the two parties would submit a draft of their agreement by next week.

The docket update also says the parties appeared for the Wednesday conference by video.

However, as it turns out … this is NOT true whatsoever. Sources with direct knowledge — from both sides of the case — tell TMZ this lawsuit is still very much on, and that no settlement has been reached. We’re told the court staff there seems to have screwed up.

One way you know this was a clerical error is that the judge listed on the docket for this case is not the one that’s been presiding thus far — it’s a completely different judge from White Plains, NY … and more importantly, they’re not the judge who’s been assigned here.

As of yesterday afternoon the court docket for Diddy’s case has been wiped of any word of a settlement — so it seems the federal court there in NY realized they’d made a mistake.