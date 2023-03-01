Kyle Richards Gives an Update on Her Friendship with ‘RHOBH’ Alum Lisa Rinna [Video]

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna aren’t super close these days — which comes as a surprise to no one.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG, 54, shared an update on her friendship with Rinna, 59 — who exited the Bravo reality show in January — on Wednesday during an Amazon Live video stream.

“We were having some issues before. Obviously, you know that,” Richards said, acknowledging the seeming wedge Rinna put between her and older half-sister sister, Kathy Hilton, as cameras rolled for Season 12.

“And I texted her when I found out that she wasn’t coming back and, you know, like I said, unfortunately, we had that issue,” the “Halloween Ends” actress continued. “But we’ll get past all that.”

Richards went on to say that she is “fine” with where she and Rinna stand today.

“I’m just moving on from everything and I had to put all that behind me, honestly,” she added, giving props to her ex-castmate. “She brought a lot to the show and she’ll be missed.”

Rinna shocked fans when she announced her departure from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight consecutive seasons earlier this year.

Watch Kyle speak on it below.