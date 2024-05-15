Kyle Richards Confirms Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Moved Out While She Was Out of Town: ‘Everything Was So Quiet’ | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards is finally confirming at least one swirling rumor.

On Tuesday, May 14, the Bitch Bible podcast released a new episode featuring the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, in which she opened up about Umansky, 53, moving out.

“That was weird,” Richards said of Umansky relocating to West Hollywood. “I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened.”

PageSix: Kyle Richards confirms Mauricio Umansky moved out of their house while she was out of town. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/8xuDahkHNB — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) May 14, 2024

She added that his absence was palpable.

“I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I’ve got six dogs right now,” the reality star said. “I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, ‘everything’s so quiet.’ ”

“I was like where is everybody, what’s going on? And it just sort of dawned on me.”

According to Richards, the timing of Umansky’s move could have been considered strategic in some ways, and respectful in others.

“I had been away and he did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do. I had said I didn’t want to be there to see that. So it was just strange. And it’s like wow, it’s gonna be like this sometimes,” she said during the podcast.

“It’s an adjustment for sure,” the Bravo star said, noting that she and Umansky were married for 28 years.

“For me, it was my biggest accomplishment. I came from a home that was broken. My mom was married many times. So I was very proud of my marriage and the family we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say this is a success no matter what,” Richards said of her time with the real estate mogul.

As for how they are getting along since, she’s adamant that they can come together when necessary, including a recent family appearance at the Stagecoach country music festival.

“I am very proud of the fact that we get along and we can still do things like that as a family because we are a family no matter what.”

Richards and Umansky share three daughters together: Alexia Simone, 27, Sophia Kylie, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards also has Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 35, from a previous relationship.

via: People