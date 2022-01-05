Does Kris Jenner Know? Corey Gamble Shows Support for Tristan Thompson Amid Paternity Scandal

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, gave a public display of support for Tristan Thompson Tuesday, by holding up the NBA player’s No. 13 jersey for paparazzi in LA.

via Page Six:

The 41-year-old Gamble had attended Thompson’s Sacramento Kings losing game against the Los Angeles Lakers, which came on the heels of Thompson copping to model Maralee Nichols’ paternity suit against him — and his apology to on-again, off-again partner, Khloé Kardashian, Jenner’s daughter.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson, 30, wrote after admitting that a paternity test had proven he was the father of Nichols’ son. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Gamble seems to be in the minority of those in the KarJenner clan supporting Thompson, and his moves might land him in the doghouse with Kris. A source told E! that the family “is relieved that it seems [Khloé] is finally ready to move on and let go” following Thompson’s statement.

“She knows she deserves so much better,” they said.

Khloé’s sisters have also made their support known: Kim posted a group photo Tuesday of her sister and their respective kids, captioning it with an infinity symbol emoji, while Khloé received a bouquet of pink roses from her other sister Kourtney on Wednesday.

There seem to be a lot of roses going around these days: Thompson showed up to pick up his daughter with Kardashian, True, 3, on Monday armed with nearly 100 roses for her.

Nichols claimed in a paternity lawsuit that she and Thompson had sex over his 30th birthday weekend in March. She contended the two had a months-long affair, though Thompson held they only slept together once, using the secret Snapchat username “blkjesus00? to communicate on the app.

Thompson allegedly asked Nichols to get an abortion, suggested she was attempting to “gain” fame and even threatened her over child support in legal documents as part of her paternity lawsuit.

Page Six exclusively revealed in June that Kardashian broke things off with Thompson for good over allegations he had slept with another model, Sydney Chase. (He’d previously stepped out on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with True, and again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Aside from True, he’s also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

He has a right to stand beside the father of one of his girlfriend’s many grandchildren, but considering the circumstances he really didn’t have to say or show anything. We have a feeling Kris Jenner won’t be too happy about this.