Kourtney Kardashian Announces She's Expecting a Baby Boy with New Maternity Photos

It’s a boy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The reality star took to social media all dressed in blue to announce the sex of their child.

Travis commented on the Instagram post, “I already know his name” with a wink emoji.

Earlier this month, the pair announced baby No. 7 is on the way in their blended family. Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8—while Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

That’s a full house!