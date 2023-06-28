'Boy Meets World' Stars Wish They ‘Knew Why’ Ben Savage ‘Ghosted’ Them: ‘We Didn’t Have a Fight’

Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, while speaking with Variety, revealed that they haven’t heard from co-star Ben Savage.

They allege he mysteriously ‘ghosted’ them after a decades-long friendship.

via Complex:

“He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day,” Friedle said. “We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.”

Fishel, Strong, and Friedle haven’t spoken to Savage in three years. The three actors have a podcast together that’s titled Pod Meets World.

Friedle, who said the situation is a “sore subject,” continued, “I finally sent a text saying, ‘I’ve known you for 30 years, what’s going on?’ […] I said, ‘I’m gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.’ That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day.”

Fishel, meanwhile, said she doesn’t think that “this is the end” of her relationship with Savage.

“Speaking for myself, Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what’s best for him,” she said.

In 2019, Savage visited Fishel in the NICU when her son was born early.

Friedle added, “I’ve known him since he was 11 years old, and we have a shared history. And we were doing these conventions together, and we were getting to know each other as adults, and then he just kind of went, I’m done with you… I tried and tried and tried for months, until finally my wife was like, ‘Why are you doing this to yourself? He obviously doesn’t want you in his life.’”

Earlier this year Savage announced that he’s running for Congress to represent California’s 30th District.

Boy Meets World ran for seven season on ABC from 1993-2000. The series also starred Matthew Lawrence, Trina McGee-Davis, Maitland Ward, William Daniels, Betsy Randle, and others. A spinoff titled Girl Meets World debuted in 2014 and ended in 2017 after three seasons.

This makes us sad. Maybe he’ll reach back out.

