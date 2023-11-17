Kool & The Gang Drummer George 'Funky' Brown Dead at 74

KOOL & The Gang drummer and founding member George Brown has died at 74.

Sources with direct knowledge tells TMZ, the legendary musician died from cancer at his home in Los Angeles Thursday night, ending his amazing 59-year career as a songwriter and drummer for the legendary funk band. He’d been battling stage-4 cancer.

A rep for the group tells TMZ, “George Brown died November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. Brown has co-written many of the band’s iconic songs, including “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Celebration,” and “Cherish.” When asked to describe his music, Brown always replied, ‘The sound of happiness.'”

GB had been diagnosed with lung cancer, and actually recovered for a while before hitting the road again to tour and perform — but he suffered another setback this year when the cancer returned. George chronicled his health struggles last month with KCAL News.

George and the rest of the group came together in 1964 to create the supergroup in Jersey City, NJ. The other founding members included brothers Robert Bell (bass) and Ronald Bell (keyboards), Dennis Thomas (saxophone), Robert Mickens (Trumpet), Ricky West (keyboards) and Charles Smith (guitarist).

Robert “Kool” Bell is the only surviving member of the band left.

A spokesperson says donations can be made in his honor to the Lung Cancer Society of America.

Brown is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown and his 5 children.

George was 74. RIP