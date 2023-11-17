Clip Of Yung Joc Claiming Diddy Demanded Cassie To Shave Her Head Resurfaces Amid Abuse [Video]

Cassie recently filed a lawsuit against former label boss and lover Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse. In this Flashback from 2022, Yung Joc revealed the circumstances that led Cassie to shave the side of her head.

via: Page Six

In the clip shared on Twitter Thursday, the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper, 43, recalled how the “Me & U” singer’s signature hairstyle allegedly came about.

This story is sinister as hell now. Lock his ass up!!! https://t.co/tj9g3Pd1HM pic.twitter.com/ndcEi4hcVq — MK (@mkdaone_) November 16, 2023

“You remember ‘Scarface’ when that white woman was coming down the escalator and he was in that man’s house and he was like this [slowly looks down]?” he asked during a June 2022 interview with Vlad TV.

“I was watching Puff … Puff jumped up. Me and Cassie sitting next to each other, my wife right here, Cassie right here. The n—a jumped off the bar, came over there and said, ‘Yo, yo Cassie. Tomorrow, I want you to shave the side of your head,’” he claimed.

Joc — born Jasiel Amon Robinson — said he was confused by Diddy’s alleged request.

“And I was like, ‘What the f–k kind of request is that?’” he continued. “So, when I look up there, this white woman, the side of her head was shaved.”

“So, I was looking at Cassie and I was like, ‘You not ’bout to do that are you?’” the “Love & Hip Hop” star allegedly asked at the time. “She said, ‘Well, I mean, whatever Sean wants, I’m gonna do.’”

However, in 2013, Cassie — who debuted her shaved look in 2009 — told Vibe Magazine that she shaved her head because she “just wanted to try something different.”

“I actually didn’t have the intentions of shaving so much hair but, when I went there, I wanted to go all the way and kind of land in punk,” she added. “The next day, I woke up and I was like, ‘OMG, what did I do?!’

“But slowly over the next few weeks got more comfortable in it. Your hair doesn’t define you. Wear your hair how you feel.”

The discussion surrounding the mom of two’s hairstyle resurfaced after Cassie, 37, filed a bombshell lawsuit against her ex Diddy, alleging that he raped her and repeatedly physically abused her.

According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Long Way 2 Go” songstress — born Casandra Ventura — claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, forced his way into her home and raped her toward the end of their longterm relationship in 2018.

She also claimed in the suit that Diddy “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely” and his staff, who allegedly witnessed the abuse, did not speak out about their “frightening and ferocious” boss.

When reached for comment, Cassie told Page Six, “After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.

Diddy — who dated the model on and off for 10 years until 2018 — has denied all allegations.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” his lawyer, Ben Brafman, told Page Six Thursday.

“For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

However, Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, told us that his client and Diddy spoke before she filed the lawsuit and the Sean John founder allegedly offered her money to remain silent.

“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”

Diddy has since restricted his Instagram comments.