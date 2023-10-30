Kodak Black Threatens To Beat Up Ray J Over Claim He Upset Donald Trump [Video]

Kodak Black is furious with Ray J’s comment about him.

via: HipHopDX

Kodak has issued a stern response to Ray J after he expressed concern for his wellbeing and claimed that his behavior once upset Donald Trump during a visit to the former president’s home.

Ray J made the claim in a comment on Akademiks’ Instagram page under a video of Kodak’s recent Drink Champs interview, during which he spoke with slurred speech and behaved erratically.

Ray J says Kodak Black needs help ?? pic.twitter.com/N4lHIQq3QI — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 29, 2023

“Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good,” the “One Wish” singer wrote. “This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude.

“I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct.”

Kodak Black fired back during a profanity-laced rant on Instagram Live on Sunday (October 29), in which he threatened to beat up Ray J — who he repeatedly called a “bitch” and a “pussy” — while refuting his Trump story.

“Ray J, your little ass a bitch, homie. A n-gga don’t need no help, pussy-ass bitch. I’m skraight, dumb-ass boy. Fuck wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little ass,” the Florida rapper warned.

“You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump shit […] This fuck n-gga wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me. I be hating that pussy-ass shit. You a Boosie-ass n-gga. You wanna just go viral when a n-gga could just call a n-gga or DM a n-gga or something.

“Talkin’ ’bout Trump house, too. Damn, boy. The fuck? That wasn’t even bruh house! Talkin’ ’bout you took me to Trump’s house. Who the fuck you is? This n-gga got me out of prison, homie. You think I needed you to take me to Trump?”