Kodak Black Reportedly Ordered to Enter 90-Day Treatment Program After Violating Probation With Failed Drug Test

Kodak Black reportedly violated the terms of his probation by failing a drug test.

via: Rap-Up

During a court hearing, a judge ruled that the “ZEZE” rapper was in violation of the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case. According to TMZ, he has been ordered to undergo treatment as a result of the failed drug test.

In late 2019, Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for falsifying paperwork to obtain a firearm, but his sentence was commuted by Donald Trump during the president’s final hours in office in January.

As a result of the probation violation, Kodak must complete a 90-day stint in a residential program. He is reportedly already enrolled in the treatment program.

Kodak has not addressed the report. He recently announced his own Halloween haunted house called Kill Bill’s Haunted Trapped House, which launches Friday in Miami.

“As Y’all Know Halloween is one of my fav times of the year BUT this Year We Adding a Lil more excitement By Setting up Our own #TrappedHouse & are planning to do so Annually,” wrote Kodak.

The news comes as Kodak recently announced that his girlfriend Maranda Johnson is pregnant with his second child. The pair have been dating on and off for about four years, and she is allegedly expecting to give birth to a daughter in late 2021 or early 2022.