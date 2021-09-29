Ray J Hints At Split From Princess Love Again Months After Calling Off Divorce [Photo]

From the looks of his Instagram Story, Ray J is living the good life in Miami.

via: AceShowbiz

Ray J sparked the speculation that he may have called it quits with his wife again after he wiped his Instagram account clean. But what raised people’s eyebrows is his bio, in which he declared that he is “separated and single.”

Princess herself has not addressed her relationship status on social media. She consistently makes use of her social media platform to promote her professional endeavors.

Ray J married Princess Love at Los Angeles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in August 2016. Their relationship has been captured on camera for “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”. They have two children together, 3-year-old daughter Melody Love and 1-year-old son Epik Ray.

In May 2020, Princess filed for divorce. While Ray J admitted to having second thoughts about the decision in September, his estranged wife said she had no interest in reconciling with him.

However, several months later it was reported that the two were working on saving their marriage. “We’re in a good place right now,” the “One Wish” musician said back in February this year. “We’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami. I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Confirming their reconciliation, Princess filed a dismissal of her divorce papers in March, with the “I Hit It First” spitter signing off on the papers.

There were times when both Ray and Princess filed for divorce, but both decided to retract their petitions and move forward with reconciliation. We’re not sure if they will once again decide to work things out, but for now, it seems as if the relationship has ended. Ray J has since deleted his bio and his Instagram remains blank.