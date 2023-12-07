Kodak Black Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Florida

Kodak Black finds himself behind bars once again.

via: Complex

Kodak was arrested in Florida on Thursday on charges including cocaine possession.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail records show that Kodak was arrested on Thursday and is currently behind bars. Per online records, Kodak, who was arrested in the Plantation area, is also accused of evidence tampering.

Additional information on the arrest was not immediately made public.

Complex has reached out to a representative for Kodak Black for comment.

This story is developing story.