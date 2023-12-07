Dorit Kemsley: Kyle Richards’ Relationship with Morgan Wade Affected Our Friendship [Video]

Dorit Kemsley admitted on Watch What Happens Live that her friendship with Kyle Richards has been affected by Morgan Wade.

via: Page Six

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday, Kemsley was asked about her relationship with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, 54.

“She’ll kill me, but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan the further she got from me,” Kemsley, 47, told viewers.

“But I don’t think I’m the only one [who feels that way],” she added.

“I’m sorry Kyle, I love you. But it’s the truth, it’s how I feel.”

Richards grew closer to the 28-year-old country singer in the midst of her marital woes with Mauricio Umansky.

She wed the real estate mogul in 1996, however the dramatic unraveling of their 27-year marriage is currently playing out on the Bravo reality show.

Umansky, 53, with whom Richards shares three daughters, said “RHOBH” was “dramatizing everything” about their separation and claimed he hasn’t been watching the series at all.

“I get calls, and I get stopped, and I get this, and I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s just not happening that fast,’” he said on a recent episode of the “Skinny Confidential” podcast.

“Like, when I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, you, everybody, can take a hike and f—k off.”

The nature of Richards’ relationship with Wade has been a topic of conversation for months despite the pair insisting they are just “very good friends.”

The Bravolebrity made an appearance in the singer’s steamy music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me,” in which she donned lingerie and jumped in a bubble bath while playing Wade’s love interest.

Away from the cameras, the “Halloween” actress tattooed a “K” on her new pal’s arm, and even debuted a matching heart tattoo design with Wade.

Meanwhile, Kemsley, who recently admitted she was having a “challenging” year in her marriage, said she and Richards have been leaning on each other during their respective marital woes.

“As far as Kyle and I going through issues in our marriage at the same time, which is rather bizarre, we have been very supportive to one another,” the Beverly Beach by Dorit designer, who wed Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2015, told People last month.

“She’s a very supportive friend, and I’m a very supportive friend. She lives close to me, so it’s been nice to have her,” she added.