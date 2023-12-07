André 3000 Reveals Why He Didn’t Participate In Hip-Hop 50 [Video]

André 3000’s conflicted feelings toward hip-hop were again highlighted in a new interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

via: Vibe

“I wouldn’t want to be — I’m doing it just because I’m trying to meet an expectation,” he told Gayle King of his reasoning behind skipping out on appearing for any tribute performances. “I didn’t get into OutKast for that, you know.”

The Atlanta native also touched on the disappointment from rap fans after his long-awaited solo debut, New Blue Sun, was devoid of rap entirely and consisted of only woodwind instruments. While he says he is open to recording a rap album, he wants to be in the right creative space before presenting it to the public.

“When people ask me about a rap album, ‘Man, I would love a rap album,’ I’m with you,” the 48-year-old continued “But it’s like, I want to be with you when I’m really on it… I don’t sit and try to rap every day like when I was younger, and that’s all I did when I was younger. I miss those times a lot, but it’s like life changes. Life moves on.”

New Blue Sun was released last month and was a critical and commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard New Age Albums chart and moving 24,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release. The album’s opening track, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” made history by becoming the longest song to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 90 on the chart.

Watch Andre 3000‘s CBS Mornings interview below.